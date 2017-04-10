San Antonio teens skip prom to attend Spurs game

Photo courtesy of @Spurs Twitter Account (Photo: @Spurs Twitter Account, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - It was a big weekend for many high school students across San Antonio as they celebrated their senior prom.

But one couple decided to skip out on the dance to do something else.

Prom is one of those nights many teens will never forget and one couple decided they wanted to spend it with the San Antonio Spurs.

The couple was first spotted on the kiss cam. It wasn’t until they held up a sign when people understood why the two were dressed to the nines.

Their sign read, "We skipped senior prom 4 this game!!"

Their kiss got lots of cheers, or was it their sign? Either way, people loved it and shared it online.

"OMG relationship goals," one person tweeted.

Another pointed out their awesome seats tweeting, "for those seats I would of too! Good choice kids!"

But others online like James Ellis still thought they should have made it to the dance.

"Scratching my head on this one. There will be many spurs games to attend, but only one prom," he tweeted.

Unfortunately, the Spurs fell short to the Los Angeles Clippers, but we’re sure they still had an unforgettable night.

priorities in check. pic.twitter.com/OZcIZI9SPW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2017

© 2017 KENS-TV