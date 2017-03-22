Small piece of cardboard strengthens incredible friendship

DALLAS -- Of all the fans who watch hockey at the American Airlines Center, only one has been coming for years and still has never seen a game.

Crystal Melero is blind and first fell in love with the Dallas Stars three years ago when one of her best friends, Casey Unger, took her to a game.

“It was just how fast paced it was. It was just exciting to watch,” Melero said.

Nowadays, Crystal is as diehard as they come. She either listens to every game on the radio or comes to the arena with Casey. But, as you can imagine, it’s almost impossible to watch a hockey game when you can’t see.

Which is why Casey, a hockey player himself, took the puck into his own hands and did something remarkable to help Crystal have her own picture of the game.

“I don’t think just because you can’t see something doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to go enjoy something,” he said.

Casey’s extraordinary gift was an ordinary piece of white cardboard. He cut the cardboard into the shape of a hockey rink and drew lines that feel like braille.



“Cross the middle, shot in the middle,” Casey yelled at a recent game while explaining the action to Crystal.

Now, anytime they go to a game Casey acts as the play-by-play announcer.

He holds Crystal’s hand, guiding it across that tiny rink all so she can visualize what’s going on.

“Back behind the net,” he told her as the puck passed the goalie.

For Crystal, the miniature hockey rink is a gift she’ll never forget.

“I was really lucky that I found a friend who would take the time to do it,” she said.

A perfect friendship has never been easier to see.

Copyright 2016 WFAA