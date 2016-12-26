VIDEO: Boy's reaction to learning of adoption will leave you in tears

Christmas was special for one Norman, Oklahoma, boy who learned he was officially a member of a family.
Landon Rice, 11, opened one of his presents and found that his adoption is being finalized.
He was 5 months old when his mother, Janelle, met her husband Daniel Rice.
At the age of 5, Landon told his mother that he wanted to "marry daddy like I did" so he could have the same last name.
Landon has two other siblings.
The gift clearly meant a lot to Landon.
