Why is everyone posting a photo of a red bathing suit on social media?

If you have an Instagram account and follow any millennial women, you've surely seen a photo of a woman wearing a red bathing suit appear in your timeline.

You may have seen it multiple times.

Why?

Sunny Co Clothing, a fashion retailer that specializes in swimwear, learned the power of social media, as well as the pushback of making promises you can't keep.

The brand posted this image to its Instagram page Tuesday, stating one free bathing suit to anyone who reposts the photo and tags the brand within 24 hours.

The only catch was the cost of shipping and handling.

But demand quickly caught up to Sunny Co Clothing as thousands reposted the photo of the swimsuit, which is now sold out on the brand's website.

As Sunny Co Clothing realized it would not be able to fulfill every order, it back-tracked a little, posting an amendment to its giveaway, the most notable being, "We reserve the right to cap the promotion if necessary."

The brand also turned off comments on its Instagram posts as users began accusing the company of scamming them, with some even threatening to sue.

