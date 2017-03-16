Avoid scams during March Madness with these tips

tickets in hand

March Madness is a time to celebrate your favorite teams, but it is also a time to be careful with your wallet.

Kristin Davis with the Better Business Bureau said the NCAA Tournament is a time to be wary of scams.

“It’s a real thing. It happens. You want to make sure you’re taking that extra step to be safe and secure,” said Davis.

Here are a few tips and tricks to make sure your wallet is protected this March:

• Buy tickets from reputable sources like StubHub or the university

• Pay for tickets with a credit card

• Read travel deals carefully: Read the fine print. Some sites may say they are offering an NCAA package, but will not include tickets or have hefty cancelation fees

• Buy gear from secure sites: Look for ‘Https’ at the beginning of the URL. The ‘S’ stands for secure and the site should also show a small lock icon

