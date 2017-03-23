The Blinker app recently launched in Texas. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Blinker) (Photo: Courtesy of Blinker, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Looking to sell your car, or maybe lower your monthly payment? A new app acts as a virtual dealership with just a few taps of your finger.

The Blinker app recently became available to customers in Texas. Users in Colorado, where the company started, can currently buy and sell cars through Blinker.

The company will be rolling out the full version to Texas over the next couple of weeks.

“Hold up your phone, you snap a picture of a car and it will instantly give you a whole host of data on that car.

You have the ability to access CARFAX and all the history of your car, including if you have an open recall," Andrew Price, Blinker's vice president of marketing, said.

You can get your car’s estimated value, put it on the market through the app and interested buyers can message you.

“We’ll walk you through all the processes of buying and selling a car, including even getting financing," Price said.

The company also offers re-financing, so Blinker might be able to lower your monthly payment.

You’ll need to submit personal information about your car through the app, but Blinker said its services are safe to use.

“For anyone who’s using the app, all their information is safe and secure. When they’re doing the buy and sell process, you can communicate with buyers and sellers knowing that their identities had been verified," Price said.

You can use the app for any car on the road, as long as it has a license plate. This also includes fleet vehicles.

The company was also honored during SXSW.

"Blinker was invited down to SXSW as a finalist in the innovation awards. We won our top honors in our category," Price said.

