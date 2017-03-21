Texans warned about recurring tax scam

AUSTIN - Attorney General Ken Paxton is reminding Texans to be aware of a recurring scam involving people claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

In the scam, the scammers will make unsolicited calls and tell potential victims they owe back taxes and threaten to have them arrested if they don’t make an immediate payment. The IRS never makes unsolicited threatening phone calls.

The Consumer Protection Division has the following advice in the event you receive one of these calls:

- Hang up on them,

- The IRS will never ask you to send money via wire or prepaid credit card,

- Don’t be fooled by caller ID indicating it is the IRS. Scammers often “spoof” numbers to give the appearance of being legitimate,

- Be suspicious of voice mail messages from scam artists who claim they’re with the IRS,

- Report the phone number to the Texas attorney general’s office and the IRS,

- If you think you owe money to the IRS, call the agency directly at 800-829-1040 or at www.irs.gov

Paxton’s office also said some scammers will try using letters or emails that appear official. Don’t fall for it. “Legitimate communications from the IRS will come in a form letter and typically do not demand sensitive personal information,” the attorney general’s office said. “Scam communications may include typos or other mistakes that can be a warning sign. When in doubt of a letter’s authenticity, call the IRS to find out if the letter is legitimate.”

If you receive a call from a possible scammer, write down the date and time of the call, the organization’s name, and the name and number left by the solicitor.

TAP HERE for more information about filing a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

TAP HERE for more information about filing a complaint with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

TAP HERE for more information about IRS debt collection.

