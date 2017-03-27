A $15 steal that can end family fights on car trips!

CLEVELAND, OH - Today's tech steal could even put an end to family fights in your vehicle over whose device needs to be charged more! In our continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, this is the ultimate car hack.



Even brand new fully-upgraded top package vehicles often only have one USB charge port. The brand new gadget we've been testing for a few months from iMagitek converts any cup holder into a four-port charge station.



Complete with a sleek Apple-like design and about the size of a small beverage from Starbucks, your car can now safely charge four Apple or Android smartphones / tablets simultaneously or virtually any USB powered gadget including a GPS unit.

Is it worth its full price? Absolutely not but at $14.99, this is a no brainer bargain!



Features Include:



- Top notch safe charge system ensures no device is over-charged

- LED display shows you charge status

- Charge four tablets, smartphones or USB-Powered tech items simultaneously

- Provides two fast charging USB ports and two socket chargers

- Immediately stops charging devices once they are fully charged

- Prevents over-heating and device over-charging

- Can be powered by any car cigarette lighter / DC adapter

- Lowest recorded price



79% Off 4 Device Car Cup Holder Charger For Apple & Android

Was: $69.99

Now: $14.99

**Ships free with Amazon Prime.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

