A great deal for beauty and wellness

CLEVELAND, OH - We all want radiant, glowing, ageless skin. Some people are even willing to undergo dangerous and expensive surgery to get it. Fortunately, there is some good news: New advancements with skin care may help you look younger and improve your health.

Most require a physician's prescription and can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars. These are not the same product lines sold in drug stores. But not everyone has that kind of budget.



In my quest to save you money, time and in this case (years) of viable appearance, I have found a deal of a lifetime, on one of the top pharmaceutical-grade doctor-recommended skin lines in existence.



Pur-Well is the genesis of two anti-aging beauty experts who invested more than two decades in the industry, created this exclusive line by invitation. The top deal drop in time for Valentine's Day 2018 is the PUR-WELL Repair/Restore/Revitalize gift set is now online:



$45 Off Pur-Well Valentine's Day Repair / Restore / Revitalize Gift Set + Free Shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

**Effective for both men and women. Expected to sell out very quickly at this price.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

