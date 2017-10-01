Can this $99 robo vac actually clean your home?

CLEVELAND, OH - It is one of the top money-saving requests I receive before the holiday rush. Robotic vacuum cleaners have been around for a while and the price drops that I was first in the country to spot make this technology more accessible today than ever before.



The big question: can a robotic vacuum cleaner actually do a good job cleaning your home? For the past 8 months, I've tested four different models in my home, three different models on a show I host with Amazon and another in a smaller condo.



The verdict: If you are tight on time and want a solid vacuum job performed while you are doing other things, a robo vac is for you. More importantly, while humans can out-clean robots, the robo vacs slide under couches, cabinets and tables reaching dirt our arms and hands cannot access.



Combined with a little elbow grease from time to time, a human and a robo vac are the best possible cleaning solution. This is also the key to making an allergy-free home a reality.



Click the play button to watch my product tests. Features of my favorite affordable model include:



- Smart suction technology captured more dirt and dust than any other unit we tested

- Brushless suction design prevents clogs

- Ideal for those with allergies

- Trapped more cat and dog hair than any system in a similar price range

- Dual rotating side brushes

- Edge sensors can detect stairs and keep robo vac safe

- Ultra slim profile allows robo vac to pass under most couches and cabinets

- Your key to an allergy free safety zone

- Lowest recorded price



$50 Off Top Rated Pure Clean Robo Vacs + Free Shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99+



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA