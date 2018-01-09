Have headaches, migraines or stress? Try this!

This gadget can relieve headaches. (Photo: Matt Granite, TEGNA)

LAS VEGAS, NV - It might look like a virtual reality headset, but this gadget making its way around CES 2018 claims it can help with anything from headaches, to migraines, dry eyes, stress and pain.



In my quest to put the best tech to the test and help you save money, the big question is whether the Naipo Wireless Relaxation system actually works and whether it can reduce headaches.



With a CES focus group of 28 different people and four who had migraines, the answer was a resounding "yes." Eighty-five percent of our focus group felt better after using this popular gadget while the remaining group members found it relaxing or at worst completely neutral.



You can also read the reviews of more than a hundred four and five star reviews right here.



Click the play button to see this new tech gadget in action. Features include:



- Sinus relief after just minutes of use

- Safe, top-rated and doctor-approved gentle massage and vibrations

- Top-rated massage brand in the world selling on Amazon

- Immerses user in an environment with soothing sounds, vibrations or melodies

- Optional heating modes and fully adjustable pressure and user interface

- Rechargeable and completely wireless

- Battery can last for up to one week of use

- Helps ease stress, headaches, migraines and head pressure

- Assists with dry eyes, relaxation and vision care

- Extremely portable at just 0.60 pounds

- Lowest-recorded price with special CES promotion



$50 Off Top Rated Portable Massage and Personal Relaxation System + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

***Expected to sell out. Price special during CES only.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA