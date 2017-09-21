Can this $35 fitness tracker compare to a Fitbit or Apple Watch?

CLEVELAND, OH - It's practically a Fitbit and at a fraction of what the new Apple Watch would cost. It's the single best deal in the country today in my quest to save you time and cash. It's also doctor approved.



Your key to better health is knowing what's going on in your life and your body. From monitoring the sleep that affects your productivity, to the steps that affect your heart health, today $35 does the trick.



Click the play button to watch our product tests and hear insight from USA Today contributor Dr. Derek.



The best gadget you can buy at a fraction of its MSRP is great if you want to lose weight or simply have a better understanding of your sleep and health habits.

If you have $110 to spend, go buy a Fitbit. For those of us that don't want to commit that type of cash or simply want a fantastic fitness tracker, this is your day! The deal I found incorporates most Fitbit features and many key features of the $300+ Apple Watch.

- Step counting

- Calorie counting

- Sleep tracking

- Accurate heart rate monitor

- Informs user of incoming calls or text messages

- Apple and Android compatible

- Compatible with most tablets

- Simple and free app set-up

- Sleek design, adjustable and durable in our tests

- Doctor approved and recommended

- Ideal for people of all ages



70% Off Top Rated Fit / Sleep Tracker, Heart Monitor Smart Watch + Free Shipping

Was: $115.99

Now: $34.99

***Item typically sells for about $75, not the $115 MSRP.



