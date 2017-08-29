Crucial survival tech for any storm or hurricane

KHOU

CLEVELAND, OH - I've received many requests from viewers for survival tech and ways to escape and better survive a storm. This follows the devastation of Hurricane Harvey that continues to unfold.



With thousands of my YouTube subscribers in Houston right now, I've had a chance to carefully examine the types of products being used by emergency first responders. Today's deal could be a life-saver.



A huge thank you to the emergency first responders and a local fire chief who helped with the product tests and feedback. Click the play button to watch the Mobile Power stick in action.



I will also be donating as many of these devices as I can to assist emergency first responders in the Texas area. If you want to grab the same item on sale while stock lasts, this is what you get with the 5 in 1 device:



- Window hammer to quickly rescue you and loved ones from a sinking or burning vehicle

- Razor sharp steel blade to cut through seat belts

- Ultra bright 70 lumen LED flashlight

- 16 LED Red Emergency Flashers with magnetic mount to attach to a car roof

- 3 mode emergency flood light to make you visible to responders and see anything

- Lowest-recorded price and most powerful unit in its price range

- Emergency responder and fire department approved device



50% Off 5 In 1 Flood, Fire and Storm Ready Rescue Tool + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99



I'll have an update on donation efforts later this week right here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

