Top grad deal: $35 High Sierra backpacks

CLEVELAND, OH - This is one of my favorite times of the year to score a deal! Whether you're shopping for a grad or yourself, in my continued quest to save you a lot of money, say hello to a Black Friday bargain - in May.



That's right. In the more than decade that I've been working as a deal hunter, like clock-work, retailers and brands replicate Black Friday pricing in the month of May and Thursday is no exception.



With many graduates traveling this summer, for road-trips and beyond, this backpack is high quality. If you carry a lot of tech with you or just want something more protective, it's solid. For high school or college, this performed well in our text book carry tests with local students.



The High Sierra Loop Backpacks are a favorite with students, graduates, adults, commuters, backpackers - and yes, I actually bring one to our studio every day. Other than the unbelievable price I found, highlights include:



- TECH SPOT laptop and protective iPad or tablet sleeve

- Extremely durable and very well made (did you know High Sierra is made by Samsonite?)

- Premium organizer built-in with multiple pockets

- Key fob attachments

- Monster hook and straps

- Smartphone protection and carrying pouch

- Extremely well-constructed backpack

- One of the best reviewed backpacks in the country



50% Off New High Sierra Loop Backpacks + Quick Free Shipping

Was: $70.00

Now: $34.99

**Choice of colors and despite a lot of stock, this deal will sell out quickly!



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

