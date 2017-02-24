Customers walk into a JCPenney store on February 28, 2013 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO -- The J. C. Penney Company has announced it will close hundreds of stores and will offer retirement buyouts to thousands of employees.

The company said on its website Friday that it's "implementing a plan to optimize its national retail operations."

The plan requires closing 130 to 140 stores over the next few months, as well as two distribution facilities. The company said it's trying to align its "brick-and-mortar presence" with its "omnichannel" network.

"We believe the relevance of our brick and mortar portfolio will be driven by the implementation of these initiatives consistently to a larger percent of our stores. Therefore, our decision to close stores will allow us to raise the overall brand standard of the Company and allocate capital more efficiently," said Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of J.C. Penney.

"We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers," he added.

About 6,000 employees will be offered a voluntary early retirement program, Ellison said.

Those being laid off with receive "separation benefits," including help finding another job as well as resume writing and interview preparation services, the company said.

The release posted online says the closures will save the company $200 million in annual costs, but the plan itself will cost $225 million.

