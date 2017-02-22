5 lies your accountant might tell you

Couple with an accountant (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

Every day consumers trust accountants with their personal information, everything from Social Security numbers to bank account numbers and more. In most cases, that trust is deserved. Accountants around the country help millions of individuals and businesses file tax returns, get approved for loans, and prepare financial statements. But not every accountant or tax preparer is worthy of that trust, so look out for red flags that your trusted adviser is not as trustworthy as they may seem. Here are five lies your accountant might tell you.

1. “I can get you a bigger refund than anyone else.”

No accountant can promise you a bigger refund than anyone else. You are entitled to the same refund, whether you hire a professional or prepare the return on your own.

Of course, some accountants may be more knowledgeable about tax law than others, able to help you take advantage of tax breaks of which you weren’t aware. Just watch out for preparers who claim credits and deductions you aren’t entitled to.

Abby Eisencraft, an IRS enrolled agent and CEO of Choice Tax Solutions, Inc. in Melville, N.Y., sees that a lot from tax preparers who have no credentials and no education. “Many of these people fudge the return to get you a large refund, so you leave happy, and they collect their fee. They make up fake charitable donations, fake jobs to qualify for credits, sometimes even fake children,” she says. “Unfortunately, the taxpayers are victims because they will ultimately be audited and have to pay for representation, tax, interest, and penalties.”

2. “Your personal information is safe with me.”

American bank robber Willie Sutton once said, “I rob banks because that’s where the money is.” Today, computer hackers have taken that advice into the digital age, with a host of scams and attacks aimed at accounting firms because that’s where the data is.

Ask your accountant, “What are you doing to keep my data safe?” They may not be able to tell you about the ins and outs of their firm’s encryptions, firewalls, and backups, but they should be able to point you to a person in the organization who can, and their answer should at least indicate that they’ve thought about the issue.

Eisencraft also warns consumers to watch out for pop-up tax preparation shops, which she says are really just “dens of identity theft. They’ll prepare your return, or so you think, and they steal your identity, and you will NEVER find them the next day!”

3. “We’ll get your tax return done in time. No problem!”

A lot of factors go into the time it takes to complete a return, including the forms you need to file, whether you’re missing information, and whether you brought your documents in early or just before the deadline. But a good accountant should be able to give you an idea of when you can expect your return to be ready. If they’re waiting on information, they should let you know that, too.

Mark Aselstine, owner of Uncorked Ventures in El Cerrito, Calif., found this out the hard way. He provided all of the requested documentation to his former accountant, “Then crickets,” Aselstine says. “I think I sent five to 10 emails and made a similar number of phone calls, without a response.” Finally, Aselstine received a note saying the accountant would file an extension because the bookkeeping couldn’t be finished in time.

After the extension was filed, Aselstine says the accountant went on vacation. “Eventually, come the end of September, I was bombarded with emails and phone calls with requests for information. It was rushed all over again.” Aselstine says his return was finally finished, “with about 24 hours to spare. I ended up having to bring two sick kids with me to sign paperwork.”

4. “My fee is the lowest.”

Just as the time it takes to prepare a return can vary widely, so can the fee you’ll be charged. Much of it depends on the complexity of your return and whether you’re organized. But even with all else being equal, fees can vary between accounting firms.

Eisencraft recommends that consumers get educated about their taxes and don’t always go with the person who promises the lowest price. “Every day I get tons of requests for quotes,” she says, “and many folks do not understand that you have to look at the whole picture. There’s always someone cheap out there. Then there are licensed tax professionals who are highly skilled, educated on the latest laws, available to answer questions year-round, and available to help you in case you get an IRS notice.”

Still, it does pay to shop around. When Aselstine started looking for a new accountant, his wife’s friend, also an accountant, coached him on questions to ask during interviews. In the end, Aselstine realized he’d been overpaying for bookkeeping for years. Now, he says, “I pay about a third of what I did before and don’t have the same level of stress, not even a portion of it. It’s almost shocking, to be honest.”

5. “It’s too late to make any money-saving moves now.”

Many moves must be made before year-end to take a deduction on that year’s tax return, but once in a while, you can engage in some revisionist history. Courtney Barbee of The Bookkeeper in Raleigh, N.C., says many clients come to her “because they were dissatisfied with their old accountant and felt like they weren’t getting the whole picture.”

She says a common lie she hears is when accountants tell their clients “it’s too late in the year to change their business structure and enjoy some additional tax savings. We frequently advise clients to take mid-year S-Corp elections when the result saves them money. Many accountants just aren’t interested in the extra work that can come with changing a business structure.”

A common joke among accountants is that the answer to every question starts with “it depends.” Be wary of any advice that doesn’t consider your unique situation. Seek help from a certified and experienced professional who will be available for questions year-round, not just for a couple of hours at tax time. And if you don’t understand something your accountant is telling you, ask them to explain. If you don’t feel like they’re being straight with you, find another accountant.

Tips on how to find a reliable accountant

If you feel like you’re not getting timely, reliable advice from your accountant, here are a few tips for finding someone you can count on.

1. Ask for referrals from friends, family members, and colleagues. If the accountant is doing a good job for someone you trust, that’s a good sign. But don’t stop there. There is still a little more vetting to be done.

2. Look for someone with additional credentials, such as an attorney, CPA, or IRS enrolled agent. These professionals are experienced, held to a code of ethics, and required to maintain up-to-date knowledge of accounting standards and tax law. Some preparers do not have one of those credentials but have voluntarily taken part in the IRS’s Annual Filing Season Program by obtaining 18 hours of continuing education, including a six-hour federal law refresher course with test.

3. Verify qualifications. At a minimum, anyone who prepares a tax return for a fee is required to have a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). The IRS maintains a directory of registered PTIN holders with the additional credentials mentioned above. You can search the directory to find a professional near you with the credential you prefer.

4. Get quotes and ask questions. Don’t expect just to call around to get a few quotes. Many accountants are hesitant to give price quotes over the phone until they’ve looked at your prior year’s return and discussed your unique situation, so plan on a few face-to-face meetings. These meetings also give you a chance to ask questions about their availability, area of expertise, and services offered.

MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.

MagnifyMoney