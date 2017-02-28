Survey: Tooth Fairy's 2016 cash payouts hit all-time high

The Tooth Fairy is leaving 8% less this year, according to a survey from Visa out Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) — The Tooth Fairy is feeling a bit more generous.

According to Delta Dental’s 13th annual Tooth Fairy survey, cash payouts have soared during the past year to an all-time high average of $4.66, good for a 75-cent increase from 2015.

And it’s not just exciting news for the kids — the Tooth Fairy’s generosity has historically been a good indicator of the economy. The poll shows the Tooth Fairy’s cash payout increase is within a percentage point of the S&P 500’s, continuing the survey’s pattern of following the index’s direction for 12 of the past 13 years.

Last year, the Tooth Fairy paid about $290.6 million in the U.S. for lost teeth, a 13.5% increase from 2015. Cash payouts for a first lost tooth are up about 10% to $5.72. First-tooth payouts are typically higher than average.

“In addition to the excitement a visit from the Tooth Fairy brings, she also delivers lessons in finance and good oral health,” said Jennifer Elliott, vice president of marketing for Delta Dental, in a news release. “Having conversations with children about good oral health habits, from an early age, can help establish strong habits for a lifetime, and the Tooth Fairy can be a great way to help spark those conversations.”

According to the poll, the Tooth Fairy visits 85% of the nation’s households with children; and in 89% of those homes, leaves money. But, 56% of parents say the Tooth Fairy can be a little forgetful, neglecting to pick up the tooth on the first night.

By region, Tooth Fairy payouts are highest in the West: $5.96 ($6.89 for the first tooth); followed by the Northeast at $5.08 ($6.31); the South at $4.57 ($4.88); and the Midwest at $4.04 ($5.70).

And it’s never too early to start saving, with 48% of children putting the money aside for a rainy day. The spenders also check in at about 48%, 3% donate the cash and 1% loan out their money.

