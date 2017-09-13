Target to hire 100,000+ this holiday season

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

Looking for a job? Target is hiring for the 2017 holiday season!

The popular store announced Wednesday it will hire about 100,000 seasonal team members across the nation, and another 4,500 people for its distribution and fulfillment centers.

About 1,500 positions will be available in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with 6,000 openings across the state.

Hiring events for store positions will be held at each of Target's 1,816 stores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

"Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families," Chief Stores Officer Janna Potts said. "As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts."

Those who want to work for Target this holiday season can apply early at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV