1 dead, 1 injured after explosion and fire destroy home in Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters battle fire after natural gas explosion. Dec. 21, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix FD)

PHOENIX - One person is dead and another was taken to a local trauma center Thursday morning after a natural gas explosion and fire at a Phoenix home, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Capt. Jake Van Hook said Phoenix fire received reports of an explosion and fire in the area of 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street just before 10 a.m.

"There were some immediate evacuations in the homes that were just adjacent to the involved house," said Van Hook.

Crews responding to the scene found a home destroyed and a large fire extending to a neighboring home. Firefighters aren't sure what caused the explosion but recovered a large propane tank on the property. Neighbors say the explosion shook the entire area.

"Everything shook. It felt like something hit the apartment complex," said Gracie Perez.

"It was big. It was massive," said Samuel Steel. "It was like fire coming out of the house like out of the windows, out of the doors."

Firefighters attend to Prudencia Gonzales Fuentes after she learned her home was destroyed by a mid-morning gas explosion. Fuentes and the three grandchildren she cares for were not home at the time of the explosion. (Photo: Pete Scholz / 12 News)

Crews found two people who were "critically injured," according to Van Hook. One of the two was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a trauma center. The victim has not been identified.

Van Hook said the residents are accounted for. They were out during the time of the explosion. Neighbors say a woman lived at the home with her three grandchildren. Now, just four days before Christmas, they've lost everything.

"She's lost everything. Everything. The boys have nothing. They were like 'Where are we gonna live? Our house! Our house!'" said Perez.

Southwest Gas was at the scene helping fire crews. They released the following statement:

"Our hearts go out to those touched by today's incident. Safety is always a top priority at Southwest Gas and as a result of our extensive investigation in the areas that we have been granted access to, we have not found any gas reads in the area and at this time we have no information suggesting natural gas played a role in the incident. We also appreciate the Fire Department's swift response and collaboration with us during this investigation."

A Spencer's TV & Appliance truck was parked in front of the home at the time of the explosion, along with a new stove and an empty box. In a press release, Spencer's said contracted installers were on site delivering an order to the resident at the time. The employee or employees have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Homes to the east and west of the incident have also undergone extensive damage. Red Cross is now assisting the affected families.

The investigation is ongoing.

