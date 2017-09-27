10-year-old boy takes parent's truck, leads Vidor Police on chase before rolling truck

VIDOR - A Vidor 10-year-old boy who led police on a chase after taking his parent's truck is in stable condition after being taken by helicopter to a Houston hospital.

Vidor Police began receiving calls about a reckless driver in a truck headed south on North main Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to Police Chief Rod Carroll.

As a caller reported the locations of the truck an officer saw the tuck run a red light at the intersection of South Main and Highway 90.

Officers got behind the southbound truck in the 600 block of South Main and when they attempted to pull the truck over the driver sped up reaching speeds of about 85 MPH Carroll said.

The driver lost control of the truck and rolled it at least once just south of the curve at the intersection of Mansfield Ferry Road and South Main according to Carroll.

An ambulance responded quickly and treated the 10-year-old boy, who was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the truck, until a medical helicopter arrived Carroll said.

The boy was transported in serious condition to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Officers did not know until after the wreck that the driver they were chasing was only 10 years-old.

Following the wreck police received a call from the boy's mother reporting that he had taken the truck after apparently being upset over a disciplinary issue according to Carroll.

The incident remains under investigation.

