2 U.S. sailors found dead from 'apparent drug overdose' four days apart at same home in Kingsland

The two sailors whose bodies were found at the same home in Kingsland, Georgia both died from an apparent drug overdose, the U.S. Navy confirmed to First Coast News on Tuesday.

Both sailors were found unconscious at a home on Spinnaker Circle four days apart.

The first sailor, Petty Officer First Class Brian Jerrell, 25, was found unconscious and not breathing on Oct. 12. Kingsland Police were called out to the residence around 4:40 p.m. Crews checked his vitals and determined he was dead at the scene.

This incident happened one day after Jerrell was reported missing on Oct. 11. He was last seen that day in Orlando at Disney World with his family where he was celebrating his daughter's birthday, but left early because he said he was feeling sick.

Four days later on Oct. 16, police were called back to residence because of reports of an unresponsive body found. When they arrived, they found Petty Officer Second Class Ty Bell on the couch with a white foamy substance coming from his nose, according to police reports. Crews hooked up EKG electrodes to him and tried to revive him, but he was confirmed dead at 8:54 a.m.

Police have determined that Bell lived at the home.

Bell was assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, the U.S.S. Wyoming that was homeported in Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Jerrell was assigned to the Trident Training Facility.

The Navy released the following statement:

"Tragically, we have lost two Sailors to apparent drug overdose. The submarine force and Kings Bay leadership are taking these events seriously."

It announced that the following actions have been or will be taken:

A urinalysis sweep of all Kings Bay area commands

A full investigation by the Kingsland Police Department with support from the Navy Criminal Investigative Service

All commands have been directed to review their drug testing programs

Commanders have received clear guiadance on execution of drug programs, updates on all available drug prevention resources

Commands will conduct "all hands" calls with their crews

The Kingsland Police Department is investigating both deaths with help form the Navy Criminal Investigative Service.

