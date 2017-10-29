2-year-old denied kidney transplant rushed to emergency room

2-year-old A.J. Burgess (photo provided by attorney Mawuli Davis) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Two-year-old A.J. Burgess was taken to the emergency room Sunday morning for treatment of a peritonitis infection. A.J. has been waiting for kidney transplant surgery.

The boy's father, Anthony Dickerson, is being denied the opportunity to donate his healthy kidney to the boy, despite being a perfect match because Dickerson recently violated his probation. The family's story has spread worldwide since being profiled on 11Alive News earlier this month.

A.J. was born without kidneys, and while his dad is a perfect match, they had a problem once they learned that Dickerson had violated his probation.

RELATED | 2-year-old denied kidney transplant from 100% match dad because of probation violation

UPDATE | Donors pour in for 2-year-old who was denied kidney transplant

Emory Hospital told the family he would have to provide evidence of "good behavior" for the next three to four months before they would permit him to donate his kidney to his son. They said they would re-evaluate the situation in January 2018, but the family fears that may be too late.

The family's attorney, Mawuli Davis, released a statement Sunday morning:

"The family is asking for people of all faith traditions to be in prayer today for Baby AJ. His spirit is strong but his body is weakening."

The family has been desperate to save A.J.'s life, and is asking for assistance from anyone who may be able to expedite the process of transplanting a new kidney for A.J.

© 2017 WXIA-TV