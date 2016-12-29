Mom killed after falling off chairlift with two daughters

GRAND COUNTY - A mother is dead after she and her two daughters fell off a chairlift at Granby Ranch ski area on Thursday morning.
Investigators say the mother, a 40-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas, fell off the Quickdraw Lift around 9:30 a.m. when it was halfway up the slope. Her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, also fell. Both were injured, but one has been released from the hospital.
Firefighters did not say how they fell, or if suspicious circumstances were involved.
Names are not being released at this time.
Granby Ranch is located approximately 20 miles west of Winter Park.
