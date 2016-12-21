5 things learned from body camera video of fatal Americus shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the body camera video worn by Americus Police Officer Nicolas Smarr when he was fatally shot earlier this month.

In the video, Smarr can be seen driving to the scene of the domestic disturbance call. During the call, Smarr and Georgia Southwestern University Police officer Jody Smith encountered suspect Minquell Lemrbick. They were both fatally injured in the shooting.

Five things learned from watching the body camera video

1. Americus police officer Nicolas Smarr entered the home alone while Georgia Southwestern University Police officer Jody Smith stayed outside.

2. Smarr encountered the suspect, Minquell Lemrbick, at the other end of the house. Lembrick had the back door open and fled when Smarr said "come here."

3. Smarr radioed to Smith that Lembrick had run from the back door. Smarr chased after him.

4. Smith joined Smarr in the chase by entering the backyard from the left side of the home. Smith was ahead of Smarr as they chased Lembrick down a pathway behind other homes.

5. They were both shot while running towards Lembrick.

Police also released the 911 and police scanner transmissions from the shooting and response. Listen to the radio traffic as the situation unfolds, here.

Smarr and Smith are two of nine police officers killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year.

Here is a map of where police officers have been killed in Georgia this year.

The GBI released the video with the following note:

Please be advised that the video you have requested contains images that depict the shootings of two police officers in a graphic and disturbing fashion. Therefore, this video has been redacted to protect the privacy and to prevent further trauma, sorrow or emotional injury to the immediate families of these officers. The video is redacted based on the following exemption:

Pursuant to O.C.G.A 45-16-27 (e)(1): Crime scene photographs and video recordings, including photographs and video recordings created or produced by a state or local agency or by a perpetrator or suspect at a crime scene, which depict or describe a deceased person in a state of dismemberment, decapitation, or similar mutilation including, without limitation, where the deceased person's genitalia are exposed, shall not be subject to disclosure pursuant to Article 4 of Chapter 18 of Title 50.