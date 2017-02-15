75 years later, couple reveals secret of lifelong love

Wynne "Dub" and Betty Miller celebrate 75 years of marriage. (Photo: Kevin Reece, WFAA)

DALLAS -- As a pianist played love songs on a baby grand piano inside a banquet room at the Presbyterian Village North senior living community, Dub and Betty Miller cut a wedding cake together -- the cake they didn’t get to have when they eloped 75 years ago.



"I saw her and said 'Boy, that's it,'” Wynne “Dub” Miller said. He turns 94 later this month. His wife Betty is 91.



"Didn't have any other thoughts,” he said of the first night they met during a church play, “except that I wanted to marry her."

They stayed together even though their first meeting didn’t get off to a good start. She caught him rummaging through her purse.



“I wanted to see if I had any competition,” he said with a laugh.

He didn’t find a picture or name of any “competition," so they went on their first date that same weekend. They married three years later in Durant, Oklahoma. He was 18, she was 16.



"The old Justice of the Peace tied such a tight knot they couldn't have untied it if I wanted to,” Dub joked. “But I didn't want to."



"Well, he's just a good fella. He's just a good fella," Betty said. “He really is."



A good fella who Betty says understood the secrets to a happy marriage.



“When people asked, I always told them hard-headedness and patience. I have the patience and hard-headedness, and he's got the temper," Betty said.



“I have a temper,” Dub joked. “It’s just short."

“We never did argue much,” Betty said.



“Because I was always right,” laughed Dub.



But if Dub was a hard-headed good fella with an occasionally short temper, he was also a romantic. They got married on Valentine’s Day, and he’s given Betty a dozen red roses every Valentine’s Day for 75 years.



"Got married on Valentine's Day, so I could remember the date,” he joked.



And as they celebrated with friends, and cut a 75th anniversary cake together, they didn’t have any old photographs to show. They told us they’re all packed away in storage. This is a young couple in love who choose to look at the future.



“You have to keep working at it, honey,” Betty said offering a bit of marital advice. “You have to really work at it."



"Well, I like everything about her,” said Dub. “We were just like a comb and a brush. We just went together."



And 75 years later, as two kids who eloped, they still do.

