9th person dead in Plano shooting; mom blames daughter's ex

Photo of Meredith Lane provided by her family from 2010. Lane and six others were killed Sunday September 10, 2017. Debbie Lane says her daughter was hosting a Cowboys watch party for friends when her ex-husband opened fire.

PLANO, Texas -- Nine people are dead after a man opened fire on a football watching party at a Plano home Sunday night.

The unidentified suspect was shot and killed by an officer who arrived at the home on West Spring Creek Parkway just after 8 p.m.

The officer found bodies in the yard and heard shots coming from inside the house.

"[He] made entry inside the house, confronted the suspect, ultimately shooting and killing him," Plano PD Officer David Tilley said.

Eight people have been killed in a shooting incident at a Plano home. This is happening in the 1700 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy. Photo: David Goins / WFAA

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, especially since it involved an officer, who Plano PD Chief Gregory Rushin says went into the house by himself and stopped the shooter before waiting for backup.

"When something like this occurs, you can't wait, you have to go in, cause seconds matter," Chief Rushin said.

Plano police have not confirmed the identities of those who were killed, but they're believed to be in their 20s and 30s. Six were dead at the scene and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but one has since died, according to Chief Rushin.

The condition of the final victim in the hospital wasn't available during the press conference Monday.

Debbie Lane told WFAA that her daughter, 27-year-old Meredith Hight, owned the home and had recently filed for divorce from her husband. She says he showed up at her daughter's home and opened fire.

Lane says her daughter, a Georgia native, hosted an Atlanta Falcons watch party, and the group was about to watch the Cowboys game.

“She was a cook, and a quite fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families," Lane said. "This was her first opportunity to do it after the divorce and he didn’t take it well.”

Police say they are waiting for next of kin for all victims to be notified before names are released.

“I really wish we knew who the other victims were," Lane said. "They were all close, dear friends. We don’t know.”

Rushin noted that police are conducting a thorough investigation and will be interviewing as many people as possible, saying that a mass shooting like this isn't something law enforcement in Plano is used to.

"We've never seen anything like this in our city before," he said.

An eyewitness told WFAA she heard anywhere from 30 to 40 shots just after 8 p.m. She also heard a woman and man fighting before the shooting.

© 2017 WFAA-TV