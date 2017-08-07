Abilene officer killed on way to Dallas conference

Det. Ybarra

ABILENE -- An Abilene police officer and new mother was killed while traveling to Dallas for a conference.

The Abilene Police Department posted on Facebook that Detectives Elise Ybarra, Chis Milliorn, and Robert Collins were heading to the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday when they were involved in a crash on Interstate 20.

They approached traffic due to another crash and were rear-ended by a pickup truck, the post said.

Ybarra, 33, who was driving, died at the scene. Milliorn and Collins were taken to the hospital and are being evaluated, but their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Texas DPS is investigating.

Det. Ybarra had been with the department since 2014. She was married with a 10-month-old daughter.

© 2017 WFAA-TV