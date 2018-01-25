Aggie Fiesta medals now for sale, proceeds go to scholarships

Aggie Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Aggies can rejoice in celebrating their favorite university and Fiesta this season.

The group, San Antonio Aggie Mom’s Club, is selling specially-made 2018 Aggie Fiesta medals. They will be available for $10 each.

They can be purchased at the group’s monthly meetings, Feb. 6th, March 6th, and April 3rd, as well as other Aggie Fiesta events & Federation events in College Station, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The group can also send a medal in the mail for those interested in that option. They take debit or credit card information over the phone and a shipping charge will be added. If you are interested in that, send the group a private message through the Facebook page.

All proceeds go the Aggie Moms scholarship fund.

View the groups full Facebook post below.





© 2018 KENS-TV