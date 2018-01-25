Aggie Fiesta medals now for sale, proceeds go to scholarships

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Aggies can rejoice in celebrating their favorite university and Fiesta this season.
The group, San Antonio Aggie Mom’s Club, is selling specially-made 2018 Aggie Fiesta medals. They will be available for $10 each.
They can be purchased at the group’s monthly meetings, Feb. 6th, March 6th, and April 3rd, as well as other Aggie Fiesta events & Federation events in College Station, according to the group’s Facebook page.
The group can also send a medal in the mail for those interested in that option. They take debit or credit card information over the phone and a shipping charge will be added. If you are interested in that, send the group a private message through the Facebook page.
All proceeds go the Aggie Moms scholarship fund.
