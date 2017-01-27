AMCHS crossing guard released from the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For 16 years William Forehand has faithfully served as a crossing guard for Consolidated High School.

Monday morning he was hit by a 16-year-old driving a truck during his morning commute.

"I didn't know what was going on, I was very confused. I hadn't even seen my face until last night," said Forehand.

He doesn't have much recollection of being hit by the truck, just the physical scars there to remind him, but Forehand says he doesn't see how he couldn't have been spotted given his fluorescent attire.

"I wear a bright yellow jacket with silver reflective strips, and I have a bright yellow and white sign," said Forehand.

Despite his injuries, Forehand is staying optimistic that he will soon return to work to see his students. He says they were the first thing on his mind when he regained consciousness after being hit.

"Nobody told me about the kids that were crossing. So I didn't know if they made it across or if they stopped. That's one thing, because these are my kids. When they are at this high school they are my kids for four years, and I take care of them as my personal kids," said Forehand.

College Station police are still investigating, they say the driver of the truck was blinded by the sun when he hit Forehand.

