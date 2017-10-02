APD increasing presence at ACL Fest, but want attendees to know 'escape route'

Fans gather for the Flume set during day 1 of Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival held at Zilker Park on September 30, 2016 in Austin, Texas. / AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN - A day after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at an outdoor country concert in Las Vegas, Austin police plan to expand the security presence for ACL Festival, scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 6.

At a press conference, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said the tragedy in Nevada made them consider new threats and accept help from agencies like the Department of Public Safety.

"We can't come in on the day after an event like we just saw happen in Las Vegas, and not reconsider our plans and make sure that we are comfortable -- that we have addressed everything possible," Manley said.

Manley added that along with DPS, Austin police have reached out to the federal government, with hopes of getting help from them too.

"We will have plenty of officers [at ACL] that will be visible, and we'll also have plenty that will not be visible: strategically placed that will only come out if necessary to address any specific incidents," Manley said.

Through data from a regional intelligence center, Manley said, "no threats have been made against ACL Fest on social media" as of Monday, Oct. 2.

Manley noted that while the Austin Police Department's security plan will be strengthened this year, it's also important for people to be accountable for their own personal safety. For instance, he said attendees should definitely pay attention to their surroundings and know an escape route in the event of an emergency.

"As you move about the event, pay attention to where the exits are," Manley affirmed.

Manley added that while fear shouldn't stop people from coming out to enjoy the festival, it's probably in their best interests not to overindulge in alcohol. Alcoholic drinks could stop someone from making good decisions in an emergency situation, he said.

"Come out to ACL as you planned. This is a yearly event that we have successfully managed here in Austin, and it has been conducted with safety. It is important to continue to do those things that we love," he said.

