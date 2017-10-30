1 dead after man dressed as ‘Santa Claus' fired shots at Halloween party, police say

Randall Jones. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - One person is now dead after a man dressed as Santa Claus allegedly shot four people at a Halloween party Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 32-year-old Randall Gaston Jones, was allegedly known to the victims. After the shooting that happened in the 5500 block of Avenue F just after 6:30 a.m., Jones went to a neighbor's home and told the resident "an altercation occurred" and he would surrender to the authorities, his neighbor told police. Jones placed his black semi-automatic on the welcome mat and went into police custody without incident.

When APD arrived, they found four people injured. One of the victims -- identified as Michael McCloskey -- died from his wounds after being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or to text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES.

