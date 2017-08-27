Aquarium at Rockport Harbor destroyed in Hurricane Harvey

The Aquarium at Rockport Harbor is in shambles after Hurricane Harvey, aquarium staff reported Saturday evening.

All of the volunteers and staff members evacuated the city.

Staff members released many of the fish from the aquarium ahead of the storm and Marley, the aquarium's beloved honeycomb moray eel, was evacuated to the Texas State Aquarium on Thursday. He will stay there until the Aquarium at Rockport Harbor can rebuild, staff said.

>

The Aquarium at Rockport Harbor is a non-profit organization, largely run by volunteers. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV