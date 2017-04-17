13-year-old Malachi Hemphill died after shooting himself on Instagram Live. His mother said the shooting was an accident.

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Police have made an arrest in the death of a teen who accidentally shot himself while he was live on Instagram.

Malachi Hemphill, 13, was handling a gun while broadcasting live on the social media site when the firearm went off On April 10. Hemphill was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said on Monday that an investigation has led to the arrest of a juvenile who allegedly furnished the firearm to Hemphill. That juvenile has been charged with numerous offenses related to the incident.

Family members had previously said that they did not know where Hemphill had gotten the gun from.

11Alive spoke to the teen's mother Shaniqua Stephens after news of the arrest. "It brought tears to my eyes that it was another juvenile arrested," she told 11Alive's Jon Shirek.

Hemphill's godmother, Shantirea Bankston, said that some of Malachi's friends, some who even watched the tragic incident live, may have known he had the gun days before the fatal accident.

Stephens said she feels a little anger toward those friends. "I'm angry that they didn't have enough common sense to go get their parents, or, hey, let me text Malachi's mom," she said. "We just need to teach our kids better."

Police and family members have said that they hope the accident can serve as a warning to parents and their children to beware of the dangers of playing with guns.

"I talked to my son every day," Stephens said. "I'm angry at him, also. But I love him and I miss him. And that's why I know this is just a pain that will never go away."

The family is preparing for Malachi's funeral on Saturday while police continue to investigate and possibly make more arrests. Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has visited Hemphill's family and has promised to pay for his funeral.

