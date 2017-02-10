Behind the wheel of an Aggie Spirit bus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With a campus as large as Texas A&M it's no surprise they house one of the largest transit services in Texas.

Last semester alone the Aggie Spirit buses provided nearly 8 million rides, but how are they able to keep up with this many passengers?

"We have 250 students that drive for us and about 30 non-student drivers, it's a big operation," said Brent Kelm assistant manager for Transit Services.

A big operation that requires a multitude of big buses.

Since it began in 1982, the Transit Services has nearly tripled in size to house just under 100 buses to keep up with the growing demand of the university.

"The campus is very spread out, it's kind of hard to make it in between classes without a bus service. So now there's about 100 buses that run 18 routes. Eight of them on campus and about 10 of them off campus," said veteran bus driver Wesley Schimek.

Each driver is CDL certified and goes through extensive hands on training prior to operating the buses with passengers.

Loren Boltie is in the process of being trained and says although it was intimidating at first she caught on pretty quickly.

"When you first start out you have two week of training in this lot, and you learn how big the bus is and how it works. Surprisingly after the third day you're like hey I can do this," said Boltie.

The transit services say they are always looking for new drivers and those interested can apply through their website.

(© 2017 KAGS)