Blanco ISD counselor accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

KVUE 8:13 PM. CDT April 12, 2017

BLANCO COUNTY - A Blanco Middle School staff member was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The school district confirmed in a release that they are aware that Lisa Rogers is in the custody of police.

According to a report by the Blanco County News, Rogers is a school counselor and the wife of Athletic Director Danny Rogers.

At this time the district said they could not provide any further details on the situation.

