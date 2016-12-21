Body camera footage of fatal Americus officer shooting released

DISCLAIMER: This is body camera video that shows the events leading up to two police officers deaths. It stops before the shootings occur. Please be advised this video is graphic and could be upsetting to some. Use caution before viewing.

WMAZ asked for the bodycam footage at the time of the shooting to dispel any lingering questions people may have about the incidents that led up to the shooting deaths of Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith.

The GBI released the video with the following note:

Please be advised that the video you have requested contains images that depict the shootings of two police officers in a graphic and disturbing fashion. Therefore, this video has been redacted to protect the privacy and to prevent further trauma, sorrow or emotional injury to the immediate families of these officers. The video is redacted based on the following exemption:

Pursuant to O.C.G.A 45-16-27 (e)(1): Crime scene photographs and video recordings, including photographs and video recordings created or produced by a state or local agency or by a perpetrator or suspect at a crime scene, which depict or describe a deceased person in a state of dismemberment, decapitation, or similar mutilation including, without limitation, where the deceased person's genitalia are exposed, shall not be subject to disclosure pursuant to Article 4 of Chapter 18 of Title 50.

In the video, the officer can be seen driving to the scene of the domestic disturbance call.

The audio cuts in as he talks to the dispatchers asking, ‘where’d he go? Is he inside? Is he still inside?’

After knocking twice, the doors swings open and the officer orders Minquell Kennedy Lembrick to stop.

He calls out his name as a chase ensues in the backyard and the video ends with a loud bang.

WMAZ chose to share this video because of the public interest in how police do their jobs, and how body cameras can show more transparency in police actions.

Additionally, last week the Americus police chief said people were making threats against his police force and Lembrick's family.

The GBI and FBI said they are taking the threats seriously and will track down the people making them.

While body camera video is not available in every case, WMAZ makes every effort to find the facts and pursue the truth in the public interest.

We always request videos and pictures, and any other evidence, under Georgia's open records laws and share it with the public when and if it's made available.