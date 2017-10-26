Bomb threat evacuates Texas State LBJ Student Center

Texas State Bobcats

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - A bomb threat has evacuated a student center on Texas State University's campus Thursday afternoon, according to the school.

Police there were notified of a bomb threat to the LBJ Student Center on campus, according to a post from the university at 2 p.m. An evacuation notice was issued as officers sweep the building to search for any possible threat.

At around 2:30 p.m., the university said that police are still sweeping the area, but have not found a threat in the building. They also expanded the investigation to include Jones Dining Hall on campus.

Students and staff are asked to stay away from the area.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

