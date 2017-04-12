Burger King launches ad triggering Google Home devices

You may call it the next wave of advertising. Wednesday, fast-food chain Burger King premiered a 15-second ad on YouTube with a way to bring extra attention to their products.
"You're watching a 15-second Burger King ad, which is unfortunately not enough time to explain all the fresh ingredients," the commercial says. "But I've got an idea. O.K. Google, what is the Whopper burger?"
Anyone who owns a Google Home device will notice the device registers the question and responds with information from the Whopper Wikipedia page once it hears its prompt, "O.K. Google."
However, The New York Times reported that Google reportedly cut the Home devices from activating by the 15-second advertisement. Google said they were not in contact with Burger King during the creation of the commercial.
While devices stopped supporting the "O.K. Google" prompt as of Wednesday afternoon, Burger King planned to premiere the ad on TV Wednesday during "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and other late-night shows.
The ad was met with backlash, citing 'a Pandora's box for ads that hijack voice-prompted gadgets,' said BuzzFeed News. Others took to Twitter to display their disapproval.
Watch the full ad below:
