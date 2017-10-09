KAGS
Texas Tech police officer shot, killed at station

TEGNA 10:03 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

An all-clear has been issued for the Texas Tech University campus after a police officer was shot and killed Monday night at the station following a "student welfare check," according to the school. 

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, according to The Associated Press. 

The suspect has been taken into custody and a lockdown order has been lifted, the university said. The school is urging anyone on campus to avoid the police department and north side of campus. 

In a statement Monday night, the school said officers performed a "welfare check" on a student. When they entered the student's room, TTU says officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

When the officers brought the suspect to the station for a "standard debriefing," the person pulled out a gun, the school said. That's when the suspect shot an officer in the head before fleeing on foot, according to the school. 

About 45 minutes after announcing the lockdown, the school issued the all-clear announcement. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement about the shooting: 

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community."

This is breaking story, stay with us for updates. 

