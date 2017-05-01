Canton tornado survivor: 'It hit so hard, so fast'

Ernestine Cook was among those who were desperate to find family members. She rushed to a demolished car dealership at FM 17 and I-20 in Canton to check on her son.

As the tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County Saturday night, residents rushed to check on loved ones and survey the damage.



Ernestine Cook was among those who were desperate to find family members. She rushed to a demolished car dealership at FM 17 and Interstate 20 in Canton to check on her son.



"I'm just devastated." she told WFAA reporter Hannah Davis.

Thankfully, Cook's son was not at the dealership when the storms hit.

"What could have happened? Thank God they weren't here," she said.

Cook said she rushed to a storm shelter just in time.

"It hit so hard, so fast. It just kept moving," she said. "I've never seen anything like it after 22 years of living here."

© 2017 WFAA-TV