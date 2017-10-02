Cedar Park woman will bear 'physical, emotional scars' after Las Vegas shooting

Central Texas-native Danae Gibbs injured after mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Photo: Todd Mears)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - A Cedar Park resident was confirmed as one of more than 500 people injured in a Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

DeDe Kellicker said her daughter, Danae Gibbs, 23, was shot once in the abdomen, and a portion of her small intestine was removed during surgery Monday morning.

Kellicker said she traveled to Nevada to be by her daughter's side during her recovery.

"Danae will carry the physical and emotional scars of that for the rest of her life, so the trauma of this is weighing on me.The brutality of it," said Kellicker.

In a public Facebook post published Monday, Riverbend Church Austin asked its followers for prayers, writing that Gibbs was part of its ministry staff.

According to Children's Pastor Todd Mears, he spoke with Gibbs about the shooting, but she could not elaborate on what happened.

Gibbs remains in serious condition.

"[We'll] just continue to pray for healing for her and continue to remember the families that have tragically lost someone during this event," Mears said.

Kevin Hedges, communications director with the church, said Gibbs served part-time in the children's ministry and that she grew up in the church.

