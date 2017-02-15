Child escapes serious injury when driverless SUV crashes into convenience store

PORT ARTHUR - A child narrowly escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a driverless SUV drove through the front doors of a Port Arthur convenience store.

At about 8 a.m. the driver pulled up, got out and entered the store followed shortly after by three of the four children in the car..

As seven year-old Jayden Solomon, entered the store the SUV lurched forward and smashed through the glass front doors of the store according to Ida Winn, the children's grandmother.

One child was left in the backseat and jumped up front to stop the SUV from going further ino the store Winn said.

In the store's surveillance video it appears that the child may have been struck by the car however the boy was not transported by ambulance from the scene.

The boy was being taken by his mother to the hospital to have his knee checked out following the incident according to Winn.

12News has contacted the City of Port Arthur's public information officer for more information.

