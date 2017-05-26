Community pays final respects to SAFD firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community said goodbye to SAFD firefighter Scott Deem on Friday.

He was killed in a strip mall fire May 18 on Ingram Road.

Firefighters from all over the San Antonio area, and even parts of Texas stood by their brothers and sisters in San Antonio to pay tribute to the fallen firefighter.

The 31-year-old was a husband and father. He has two children: Dakota and Tyler. Deem and his widow Jennifer also have a child on the way.

Deem graduated from Southwest High School in 2004 and seven years later he entered the fire academy for SAFD.

His final services began around 1 p.m. on Friday at Community Bible Church.

At the request of his family, Deem's burial is private.

NEW: Fire trucks start to gather for 9 am solemn procession to fallen firefighter Scott Deem's funeral at 1 pm today. #KENS5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Y5Gwz3HIdV — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) May 26, 2017

