Confederate monuments in Bryan/College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - When confederate statues started coming down across the United States, Texas A&M quickly came out with a statement saying the Sully statue, better known as confederate Lawrence Sullivan Ross was not coming down.

The City of Bryan was formed by former confederate soldiers and the Bryan City Cemetery has hundred of them laid to rest there.

"Those who have white ancestors who go back to the Civil War, it's just natural to want and need to have a positive memory," Philip Smith, professor at Texas A&M said.

Several schools in Bryan ISD are named after confederate soldiers, and as of now, those names won't change.

"On the side of what this means for our country, it's explosive-- but I'm glad we are dealing with it," he said.

