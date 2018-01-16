Detective 'hanging onto life' after being shot alongside fellow officers

Det. Mike Doty / Photo: YCSO

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Four law enforcement officers required surgery after a suspect allegedly shot them during a massive overnight manhunt in York County.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10:08 p.m. Monday at 3042 Farrier Lane outside the city of York.

Suspect's home on Farrier Lane in York County

Officials said the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was allegedly “actively assaulting a female at the home” when they received the 911 call.

The first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:20 p.m. Monday By that time, authorities said McCall had fled the home on foot, sparking a massive manhunt.

York County K-9 units were called in to help find McCall.

Shortly after the K-9 units began their track, just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, officials said McCall fired shots, and a K-9 unit officer was struck. The officer was transported by a fellow deputy in his patrol car to Piedmont Medical Center. The K-9, a bloodhound, was not hurt.

“Immediately, with the assistance from surrounding agencies, we began actively looking for the suspect,” a York County official said in an early Tuesday morning press conference. Officials said 47 units from surrounding agencies assisted in the manhunt.

A reverse 911 call was made to residents in the surrounding areas to inform them of the developing situation.

Officials told NBC Charlotte McCall managed to evade police for hours until around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when shots were fired again. Three York County sheriff’s deputies were struck.

In all, four law enforcement officers were shot. Three were York County sheriff’s deputies. The other was a York police officer. Two of the deputies and the officer were all members of York County’s SWAT team.

Two of the officers shot at 3:30 a.m. were taken to CMC Main by helicopter. The third was taken by ground.

During a 1:30 p.m. press conference, York County officials revealed the identify of the wounded officers. They included Sergeant Randy Clinton, Sergeant Buddy Brown, Detective Mike Doty, and Officer Kyle Cummings.

Sgt. Randy Clinton / Photo: YCSO

Clinton has been with the York County Sheriff's Office for 34 years, while Doty has been there 12 years. Cummings has been an officer with the York Police Department for three years.

Officer Kyle Cummings / Photo: YCSO



Clinton had not been taken into surgery as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said this was because his wound was not life-threatening. Brown had received surgery which went well, officials said. However, Doty's condition was listed as very critical.

Det. Mike Doty / Photo: YCSO

"Hanging onto life," York County officials said when describing Doty's condition Tuesday afternoon. "We appreciate the public's support for our officers and need your continued prayers."

Please pray for the York PD Officer and York County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot early this morning. — York Police Dept. (@YorkSCPD) January 16, 2018

McCall also sustained gunshot wounds which may need surgery, York County officials said. He was taken to CMC Main in Charlotte.

Sgt. Buddy Brown / Photo: YCSO

Later information revealed McCall also fired a rifle at a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) chopper during the night. Officials said the rear of the helicopter was hit by gunfire but still able to fly. No one was hurt.

SLED chopper

Early Tuesday morning, it was revealed SLED was handling the full investigation. During an afternoon press conference, a SLED official said that based on evidence, there's probable cause to seek warrants charging McCall with three counts of attempted murder. However, SLED decided to wait on Doty's condition before proceeding.

Christian McCall

McCall is charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence. He could face more than century in prison.



McCall’s neighbor described him as a friendly man and said their street is typically quiet. He also noted McCall and his wife have children.

“Never thought that something like this would happen here,” the neighbor said.

NBC Charlotte has learned McCall was arrested in Florence County, South Carolina in 1994 for assaulting a police officer and assault and battery.



In 2015, York County deputies said they responded to a domestic incident at McCall’s home where he claimed he was the victim. Charges were not filed.

It is not known yet what kind of a weapon McCall allegedly used or if it was obtained legally.

Patrol cars from the York County Sheriff’s Office were visibly parked outside CMC Main Tuesday afternoon.

After assisting during the manhunt, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded with a tweet asking the community to keep the York County officers in prayers.

Please keep our brothers and sisters @YCSO_SC and York PD in your thoughts and prayers on this difficult morning. pic.twitter.com/cFXsNGOuhQ — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 16, 2018

"Please keep our brothers and sisters @YCSO_SC and York PD in your thoughts and prayers on this difficult morning," CMPD tweeted.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the officers' medical bills and recovery.

