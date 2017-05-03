KAGS
Shots fired on North Lake College campus in Irving

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 12:09 PM. CDT May 03, 2017

IRVING -- Police are on the scene of an active shooter at North Lake College in the Las Colinas area of Irving.

Irving police have confirmed that shots were fired on the campus Wednesday morning, but there has been no word yet if anyone was hit.

The school tweeted that the school us under lockdown and advised students to go into the nearest classroom and hide. 

One witness told WFAA that they saw police officers with high-powered rifles going room-to-room. Students were seen running out of the school with their hands up, the witness said.

Some students on the campus are tweeting about the situation. 

WFAA has a crew heading to the scene to find out more information. 

Check back for more on this developing story.

