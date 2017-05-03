Shots fired on North Lake College campus in Irving

A general view of the Northlake College campus. Credit: Google Maps

IRVING -- Police are on the scene of an active shooter at North Lake College in the Las Colinas area of Irving.

Irving police have confirmed that shots were fired on the campus Wednesday morning, but there has been no word yet if anyone was hit.

Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

The school tweeted that the school us under lockdown and advised students to go into the nearest classroom and hide.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

One witness told WFAA that they saw police officers with high-powered rifles going room-to-room. Students were seen running out of the school with their hands up, the witness said.

Some students on the campus are tweeting about the situation.

Man I'm stuck in my classroom on lockdown, somebody shooting at Northlake — Mario (@Mardiaz2) May 3, 2017

At Northlake Hiding, I should of listened to my Boyfriend and went home instead!! — ✝Ladisss❤ (@adayinthelight) May 3, 2017

