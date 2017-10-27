Los Lonely Boys drummer accused of possession of child pornography

SAN ANGELO, TX - It started with an outcry made by a 13-year-old girl. The allegations turned into an investigation by San Angelo police. The offense, possession of child pornography. The alleged offender, Ringo Garza, better known as the drummer for Los Lonely Boys.

According to police reports, on July 21, a 13-year-old female, referenced as “A.G.” in the report, told Garza’s wife that Garza, who is 35, had taken screenshots of her nude breasts. The victim told her that she and Garza were Facetiming on July 20 when he asked her to expose her breasts. When she did, she heard the screenshot sound.

On July 22, Garza’s wife called police.

Police learned that often, when A.G. would try to get off of the phone when talking to Garza, he would become angry. He told her the only way he would no longer be mad at her is if she showed him her nude breasts. The report calls this behavior “grooming,” a term referring to when a sexual predator conditions a victim to comply with their requests.

Police reports also say that about three months before the outcry, Garza Facetimed A.G. while she was in the shower. He repeatedly asked her to move the phone so he could see her nude body.

A.G. also told police she had showered with both Garza and his wife about a month before the outcry. The police report calls this behavior “highly inappropriate” and “suggestive of sexual abuse.”

After the outcry was made, police got a search warrant for Garza’s home. On July 24, law enforcement executed the search warrant and seized at least 24 electronic items capable of storing images.

Those items were all sent off to be analyzed. If any pornographic images are found, Garza will be charged with possession of child pornography.

KENS 5 sister station KIDY reach out to San Angelo Police to see what they could tell us about this investigation. They couldn't release much.

"I can confirm that in July 2017, the San Angelo Police Department was contacted and we did begin an investigation, which is ongoing,” said Officer Tracy Gonzalez with SAPD.

KIDY also reached out to Los Lonely Boys for a statement regarding the investigation but haven't heard back yet.

