Children test positive for meth, cocaine; mom arrested

Jessica Lyons

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas -- A mother has been charged with abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence after police say her children tested positive for drugs.

Jessica Anne Lyons, 29, was indicted by a grand jury this week.

On July 7 she was arrested after police found her living in the hotel with her three kids.

Their father reportedly tested the kids' hair strands, which came back positive for meth and cocaine, police say. He then alerted authorities.

Child Protective Services took the children and placed them in the custody of their father.

