Dripping Springs teen beat mother with hammer, police say

William Michael Bryars driver's license photo (Photo: DPS/Hays County Sheriff's Office)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old in connection to a reported aggravated assault Tuesday morning.

Authorities said William Michael Bryars attacked his mother with a hammer and stabbed her with a screwdriver Tuesday morning before fleeing in his mother’s car. The mother's condition was not available Wednesday afternoon.

Bryars is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a black, 2012 two-door Nissan Altima with Texas license plate HGB1301, and the sheriff’s office said the vehicle has damage to the front passenger quarter panel and rear passenger portion of the vehicle. (Pictured above is Bryars' driver's license photo.)

Image of a car similar to the vehicle police allege William Bryars, 17, used to flee Dripping Springs. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Bryars is considered armed and dangerous. People are advised to NOT approach Bryars and call 911 to report any information. The sheriff’s office added he may be on his way to Missouri based on additional threats made to other family members.

People with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896, or Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

