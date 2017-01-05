Former cop out on bond after accusations of having sex with a 13-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - A former law enforcement officer is out on bond after being accused of having a months-long relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Jesus Gonzalez worked for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center and Elmendorf Police Department. Investigators say he was in full uniform at the time of his arrest.

Gonzalez was released on $75,000 bond, but it’s unlikely that he’s completely free. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood says that restrictions are often put into place to ensure the safety of the alleged victims and ensure those accused appear for their court dates.

“Electronic monitoring is used many times, house arrest sometimes is used, but definitely a no-contact order… in any form or fashion,” LaHood said.

According to the original arrest warrant, Gonzalez had been in a sexual relationship with the 13-year-old victim for several months. He was discovered by the victim’s mother, who found pictures on a cell phone. Gonzalez apparently claimed they were in love.

The DA’s office does have the authority to recommend a person charged with a crime await their trial behind bars, even after they are released on bond. However, LaHood says that such an occurrence only happens on very rare occasions.

Gonzalez’s arraignment date is set for January 31.

